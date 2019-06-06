Richmond 8th grader aims to save lives with ‘BabyIn BabyOut’ campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One Richmond eighth-grader is aiming to prevent hot car death.
Hannah Rhudy, 14, is the creator of ‘BabyIn BabyOut,' a car tag that reminds drivers to take children out of cars.
The tag hangs from the rear-view mirror, with the pink side reading ‘Baby In,’ and the green side reading ‘Baby Out.’
Rhudy said she came up with the idea after two twins in Chesterfield, and another child in Henrico, died last year in hot cars.
“This is a horrible way to lose lives and yet it happens to frequently. So, I really started thinking of a way to solve this problem,” said Rhudy.
The campaign provides car tags and other educational materials to help raise awareness and reminds drivers not to leave children in hot vehicles.
Many local police departments have noticed Rhudy’s idea, including the Ashland Police Department.
Ashland police praised Rhudy on Facebook, and announced plans to distribute the tags.
The tags are currently available in Ashland, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond.
Read more about the campaign on the ‘BabyIn BabyOut’ website.
