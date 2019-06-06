Man killed in double-shooting in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been killed in a double-shooting in Richmond’s Southside.
Officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 3200 block of Stockton Street for a shooting Wednesday night.
At the scene, police found a man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. A second man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was take to the hospital.
Anyone with information in connection to the Stockton Street shooting can call Detective Gregory Russell at 804-646-7715.
Police were also called to two other shootings Wednesday on Walmsley Boulevard and Moss Side Avenue. Both victims of those shootings had non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
