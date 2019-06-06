News to know for June 6: D-Day 75th anniversary; Man killed in double-shooting; Richmond 8th grader saves lives

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the week goes on, rain continues to hit Central Virginia.
Thursday’s forecast will be partly sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.
Rain chances rise into the weekend, with rain likely through early next week.
Thursday marks 75 years since the D-Day invasion, in which 160,000 Allied troops fought Nazi Germany in Normandy, France.
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanual Macron gathered at the Normandy American Cemetery in France Thursday morning to honor those who died in the invasion.
Macron is presenting five American veterans with the Legion of honor, France’s highest distinction.
Learn more about why the 75th anniversary of D-Day means more to one Virginia community than most on NBC12′s new podcast ‘How We Got Here.’
Officers were called to the 3200 block of Stockton Street around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting Wednesday night.
Upon arrival, officers found a man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. A second man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Anyone with information on the double shooting can call Detective Gregory Russell at 804-646-7715.
Police were called to the 3800 block of Walmsley Boulevard around 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police continued their search for Henry Christian Morin, 18, of Doswell, on Wednesday and will resume Thursday.
Emergency crews originally reported to the scene near Schuyler Road and Quarry Hill Lane around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Investigators have not confirmed a drowning, and they say this remains a missing persons case.
One Richmond eighth-grader is aiming to prevent hot car death.
Hannah Rhudy, 14, is the creator of ‘BabyIn BabyOut,' a car tag that reminds drivers to take children out of cars.
The tag hangs from the rear-view mirror, with the pink side reading ‘Baby In,’ and the green side reading ‘Baby Out.’
The tags are currently available in Ashland, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond.
Several people gathered at Old Dominion University (ODU) on Wednesday to remember the 12 lives taken in the Virginia Beach municipal shooting.
Five of the victims attended ODU, including Powhatan resident Christopher Rapp.
A city vigil is scheduled for Thursday.
