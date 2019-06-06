Man sentenced to 10 years for raping woman at Louisa campground

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Jason Karsten was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of a 2018 rape at a Louisa campground.
Karsten, 38, was convicted of raping a woman while they swam in a lake.
During the sentencing, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Wood said the assault was a “predatory attack on the victim” and also emphasized psychological harm done to the woman.
The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was at the campground with a male friend and three children and was introduced to Karsten by his sister, who was a mutual friend of the man she was with.
Prosecutors said Karsten and the woman socialized throughout the day and walked to the lake together to swim and he ignored her request to stay away from her while in the water but that he ultimately grabbed her, pushed her into the lake bed and raped her while she attempted to free herself.
She immediately told the man she was with and her son what happened and reported the incident to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.
Karsten denied having any type of sexual contact with the woman when he was interviewed at the scene, but later said he and the woman had consensual sex.
The court ruled that while the victim could not remember certain details, her recollection of the crime was clear and was corroborated by other evidence presented during the trial.
“Through its sentence, the Court sent a strong message that Louisa County will not tolerate sexual assault and that law enforcement agencies in Louisa County are committed to seeing justice done for the victims of crime,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Win Consolvo said.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.