Forecast: Rain chances going UP into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Plenty of rain in the forecast through early next week.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with scattered thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, especially morning and midday. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 70s. Heavy rain possible in Southern VA. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers, mainly south. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
