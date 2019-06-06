First Alert: Rainy pattern through the middle of next week expected

First Alert Weather Day Monday for heavy rainfall potential.

By Jim Duncan, Megan Wise, and Nick Russo | June 6, 2019 at 6:48 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 6:42 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parts of Central Virginia saw significant flooding on Friday into Friday night as 4 to 6 inches of rain fell across parts of the region.

Now the concern is that any additional rainfall could cause minor flooding due to the saturated ground.

Our rain chances increase again Sunday. Scattered showers and a few storms will be likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. This is what First Alert Doppler Radar could look like for much of the day on Sunday:

Scattered slow moving showers and downpours are possible on Sunday, but it will probably not be raining the entire day.
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Monday due to the potential for heavy rainfall that could again cause some localized minor flooding. However, a repeat of Friday’s flooding is NOT expected.

We stay unsettled through mid week with another round of heavy rain possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Keep your rain gear handy! Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

