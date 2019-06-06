Dozens gather at Old Dominion University to remember victims of mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens gathered at Old Dominion University to remember the lives lost in the Virginia Beach mass shooting last Friday.
As the rain poured and flags sit at half-staff, there were dozens of people gathered to remember the 12 lives taken in Virginia beach.
“Nearly 1,000 of our 3,000 employees live in Virginia beach,” Old Dominion University President John Broderick said.
“All I thought about was the weekend and what I was going to do. Since then, I have seen the pain and the suffering and sorrow of so many people,” a police officer said.
Five of the victims attended Old Dominion, including Powhatan resident Christopher Rapp.
“Christopher Rapp, a city engineer for 11 months and was a 1994 graduate in civil engineering and the son of a retired ODU administrator,” school administrator Ellen Neufeldt
Some talked about the bravery of the victims and first responders.
“Mr. Cox had an option to save himself but he chose to go and find others to save and he lost his life,” a speaker said.
Others spoke of the resilience.
“We as a city, as a community and region, will not be defined by the act of one person of evil,” Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said.
Dyer thanked those for their love and support.
“When it happens in your back yard, it’s time for you to figure out ways to take action,” Dymon Bailey said.
It was more than a vigil for rising senior Dymon Bailey, he sees it as a wake-up call to get more involved with her community.
“This is more so the time where we need to go out to the communities and see what legislation they see fit. Passing legislation is great but we need to make sure we are passing legislation that will make a change,” Bailey said.
A city vigil is scheduled for Thursday.
