YouTube implements new rules aimed at protecting minors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Internet video platform YouTube says it is stepping up efforts to protect underage users, and in some cases, booting them off the site.
YouTube released a statement outlining new policies it will be adopting regarding users under 13.
“We also enforce a strong set of policies to protect minors on our platform, including those that prohibit exploiting minors, encouraging dangerous or inappropriate behaviors and aggregating videos of minors in potentially exploitative ways" the statement said.
Three main changes YouTube is emphasizing are removing the ability for users under 13 to livestream unless they are clearly accompanied by an adult, disabling comments featuring and reducing the number of recommendations that feature minors in risky situations.
“It’s kind of scary because people are watching your every move, but it’s a good time for you to interact with people that look up to you," Nicholas Tomillon, a Henrico-based singer/songwriter who leverages platforms like YouTube’s live streaming feature to engage with fans, said.
Being in the public eye at such a young age does have his drawbacks.
“A child at the age of 13 or younger, its very hard for them to take any kind of bullying or criticism," Lisa Tomillon, Nicholas’ mother, said. “They don’t really understand what people’s intentions are.”
Lisa Tomillon said she originally had reservations about her son building an online presence, and so she’s glad for these new guidelines, adding that “parents cannot be there at all times to monitor what [their] kids are doing.”
Nicholas said while these rules may seem to limit young creators, he also sees the long-term benefits.
“It will keep them safe and save them from harm that can potentially hurt them later on, because you never know who’s watching you," Nicholas Tomillon said.
YouTube said it will not remove all videos featuring minors, such as “those referenced in recent news reports, do not violate our policies and are innocently posted - a family creator providing educational tips or a parent sharing a proud moment.”
The changes come as the internet video giant also updates its hate speech guidelines, making it more difficult to find some potentially offensive videos.
