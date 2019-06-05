‘You almost killed a 3-year-old girl’: Neighbors furious after Hopewell duplex is shot into

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Two families in Hopewell are shaken up after dozens of bullets pierced their duplex early Saturday morning.
“All of a sudden I heard ‘sh sh sh sh’ and the glass shattered. And the bullet went by my face and I ducked,” Jana Hall said.
A close call for Jana Hall after she says dozens of bullets pierced through her duplex.
“I was sitting here and the front door was wide open. The bullet went right there and I just dove to the ground,” Hall said.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning when Hall was inside with her boyfriend. Her twin sister, Kerry Lynch, went down the road to get food.
“I feel great and blessed because nobody was hurt but my thing is - why?” Lynch said.
Lynch says there were nearly 100 shell casings were found outside.
“It came through here and hit the wall. It came through the front of the house and hit here,” Hall said.
Bullets even damaged clothing.
“This was a shirt that was in her closet,” Hall said.
“It just brought back flashbacks and everything else,” Hall said.
Those flashbacks are from 2003 when Hall was shot in her jaw.
“I’m a prime example that a bullet has no name on it. I have been shot before,” Hall said.
From one side of the duplex, to the other.
“All of a sudden we heard what sounded like fireworks. Boom, boom, boom, boom on top of each other,” a woman said.
The family next door also woke up to the sound of bullets.
“Through there and came through this side, and there and came through this side,” the woman said.
The woman didn’t want to show her face, but says bullets went through the air conditioning and several bullets went through the sofa.
“That’s when I saw the bullet holes in the couch. One that was only about six inches from my baby’s head was. If she would have sat up, she would have been gone,” the woman said.
It’s a realization that sent chills through this mom of three’s spine.
“I could have loss my baby. I could have loss both of my babies,” the woman said.
“That little girl could have loss her life. Another child from random gunfire,” Lynch said.
The families who live here want to know why.
“Is it people before us? Did you have the wrong address? What is it?” Lynch said.
“I want them to know that they almost killed an innocent 3-year-old baby girl,” the woman said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hopewell police.
