Students learn the importance of family with pottery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at Lucille Brown are learning the importance of eating together as a family with the use of pottery.
It’s part of an after-school program, between Art 180 and NextUp RVA called, “Food for Thought: Creating Clay Tableware,” where students learned to create their own plates, spoons and cups out of clay.
Before each piece was made, students were able to sketch their ideas in color, giving them the opportunity to explore their ideas, emotions and what inspires them.
“I came up with my design from my father’s culture because he is Panamanian. So, I put a Panamanian flag on a sun that’s in outer space," said sixth grader, Liani Alberda.
“It’s real fun," said seventh grader, Omar Murrell. "We draw, we paint, we craft different things, we’re making clothes, we do a bunch of different things.”
After the program is over, they get to bring home all of their pieces to share with their families.
The program is led by artist Jenna Alderiso, who had an eating disorder as a child.
She’s not only teaching the students how to create their own ceramics, but is also instilling lessons about healthy eating.
“It’s more important to eat dinner together as a family because it’s another way to bond with each other,” said Alberda.
“It’s really important to know what’s going on with the people you care about and being able to know that you have the outlet there. A lot of important conversations usually happen at the dinner table," said visual artist and instructor, Jenna Alderiso.
The students’ art will be showcased this Friday at ART 180 on Marshall Street in Richmond.
