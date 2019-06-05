Richmond’s first all vegan Mexican-style restaurant opens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond area has a new option to add its restaurant list called, Plant Baz. It’s a Mexican restaurant that’s all vegan.
“Plant Baz is basically a burrito bar,” said owner Jason Jackson.
The vegan based restaurant serves six different soy/wheat based vegan meat choices.
“We serve pull pork, pull chicken, steak, fish, beef and shrimp,” said Jackson.
When you walk in you will see an assembly line full of different options where you choose either a burrito or a bowl, meat substitutes and veggies, similar to Chipotle.
“You see a whole line of meat substitutes, vegan queso cheese, salsa, guacamole, in-house sour cream. You just see a lot of food you can choose from," said Jackson. “This actually burrito gives you all of the nutrients and doesn’t weigh you down. You can eat a big meal here and continue to do top notch work when you go back to work.”
“It just tastes like it’s out of a kitchen and not a chain restaurant,” said first-time customer Jasmine Leeward.
Plant Baz boasts itself as the first and only restaurant of its kind in Richmond, and customers believe it’s long over due for the city.
“Try it. There’s so many meat replacements that (are) like the taste of meat and this is one of them," said first-time customer Maya Castillo.
“It tastes just like Chipotle,” said Leeward.
“As far as stack up status, not yet, but as far as the taste I think were there,” said Jackson.
The restaurant is located at 900 West Franklin Street in Richmond.
