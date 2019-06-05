Richmond SPCA offers ‘Summer Lovin’’ adoption special

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA is holding a ‘Summer Lovin'’ adoption special Wednesday, June 5, through Sunday, June 9.
A sponsorship will fund all dog and cat adoption fees at the humane center for approved adopters.
All dogs must have a collar and leash to go home, and all cats must leave in an appropriate carrier.
The items can be purchased in the Richmond SPCA gift shop, or brought by adopters.
Visit the Richmond SPCA website to view available dogs and cats.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.