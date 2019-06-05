Remembering Bob Slaughter, D-Day veteran who helped create the National D-Day Memorial

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Sergeant Bob Slaughter, from Roanoke, became one of the most passionate advocates for the National D-Day Memorial.
"They were firing on A Company, but they were also firing from up in these cliffs down at us,"
Bob Slaughter, on the beach at Normandy, explaining what his unit encountered when Roanoke's D company hit the beach behind Bedford's A company and Lynchburg's B Company.
"I was frightened of course, our first combat," he said.
In 1994, he told WDBJ7's Keith Humphry that he and fellow soldiers from the Virginia National Guard's 116th Regiment 29th Infantry Division thought it was a great honor when they were selected to spearhead the assault.
"Oh, we were just elated that we had been selected to be number one," Slaughter said, "That was great."
"At what point did you realize that was a mistake," Humphry asked? "Oh, about 200 yards off shore, when they opened up on us."
Slaughter and other D-Day survivors would return to Normandy for the 50th anniversary in 1994. He was one of four D-Day Veterans to walk with President Bill Clinton on Omaha Beach.
He would share his D-Day memories with historians, write his own book about his experiences and attend the premiere of the movie Saving Private Ryan in 1998.
"There are so many other people that deserve more than I do," Slaughter said at the time, "and I guess I'm just a survivor who happened to be in the right place at the right time."
Creating the National D-Day Memorial became Slaughter's mission. He was an early and passionate advocate.
He pushed local governments to find an appropriate site, and he led efforts to raise money for the project. He was there in June 2001, when President George Bush attended the dedication. And his advocacy continued even as financial problems mounted in the months after the memorial opened.
He died in 2012 at the age of 87.
Two years later the National D-Day Memorial unveiled a bust of Slaughter, honoring a humble man and American hero who made sure the sacrifice of others would not be forgotten.
