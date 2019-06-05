Portuguese Man o’ War washes onshore in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Watch your step when walking on the beach!
That old adage is applicable whether you’re encountering a mass of seashells or a Portuguese Man o’ War, the latter of which washed ashore Wednesday morning along the Grand Strand.
Mari Axson Armstrong, with the Garden City Surfside S.C.U.T.E. group, posted a photo of a man o’ war to the group’s Facebook page Wednesday morning. She said the marine animal was found on the beach near the Surfside Beach Pier.
The Portuguese Man o’ War, often referred to as a jellyfish, is named because of its resemblance to an 18-century Portuguese warship under full sail, according to information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“While the man o’ war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin,” according to NOAA.
