’Pompeii: The Immortal City’ exhibit opening at Science Museum of Virginia

The history of Pompeii’s discovery crosses centuries. Reports of the discovery of inscriptions, frescoed walls and sculptures were recorded in the 16th century, but were not associated with the discovery of Pompeii. About a century later, several inscriptions were found during the excavation of a well that were ultimately attributed to Pompeii. But it was not until 1748 that the first exploratory dig took place. Since that time, each object uncovered continues to tell the story of a civilization ahead of its time.