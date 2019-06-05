Police continue search for Va. teen reported missing near rock quarry

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Albemarle County police have identified the 18-year-old they are searching for following reports of a possible drowning in Nelson County, according to WVIR.
Authorities continued their search for Henry Christian Morin, of Doswell, on Wednesday.
Emergency crews originally reported to the scene near Schuyler Road and Quarry Hill Lane around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Many crews from different jurisdictions responded to the scene, including an underwater recovery crew and a K-9 unit, WVIR reports.
Investigators have not confirmed a drowning, and they say this remains a missing persons case.
Hanover County school officials released a statement regarding Morin’s disappearance: “Clearly, we are extremely concerned, and we will continue to monitor this closely. In the meantime, we are providing extra support to our students and staff who may need assistance.”
Officials say more information will be released.
