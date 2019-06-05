Phillies select Benedictine’s Baylor in 3rd Round of MLB Draft

Baylor just wrapped up a senior season at Benedictine that saw him help the Cadets to a state championship. He hit .412 with seven home runs and 21 RBI in 2019, missing the first part of the season with an arm injury. The shortstop provided the season-saving moment for the Cadets in the state semifinals, hitting a game-tying home run with two outs in the bottom of the 13th inning to keep the game going. Benedictine would tally the walk-off win in the 14th inning and go onto claim the state crown.