News to know for June 5: Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain likely; Vigil for 9-year-old shot in park; Free Richmond SPCA adoptions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day! Don’t forget those umbrellas as you head to work, because it will most likely be raining as you make your way home.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, with severe storms likely between 3 - 4 p.m. in Richmond.
The primary threats in the storm are damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning and heavy rain.
A vigil for 9-year-old Markiya Dickson will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Carter Jones Park.
Dickson was shot and killed in Carter Jones Park on Memorial Day weekend.
Police continue to search for those responsible for Dickson’s death.
Police ask anyone with information, photos or videos to email Major Crimes Detective Benjamin Neifeld at Benjamin.Neifeld@richmondgov.com or call (804) 646-3246. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Gov. Ralph Northam has called for a special General Assembly session on gun laws.
The call came on Tuesday, four days after 12 people were killed in a Virginia Beach government building.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Northam and Fairfax both said “thoughts and prayers” are not enough.
The World War II film 'Saving Private Ryan’ will return to theaters for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
On Wednesday, Fathom Events will be hosting the movie at select theaters for showings at 7 p.m.
Find the closest movie theater to you hosting the Fathom Event here.
The Richmond SPCA is holding a ‘Summer Lovin'’ adoption special Wednesday, June 5, through Sunday, June 9.
A sponsorship will fund all dog and cat adoption fees at the humane center for approved adopters.
Visit the Richmond SPCA website to view available dogs and cats.
Happy National Running Day!
The national day of running is celebrated every first Wednesday in June.
Today we encourage you to get up and get out!
“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” - Robert Frost
