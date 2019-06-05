$8M autism center breaks ground in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Construction of a new autism center at St. Joseph’s VIlla began Wednesday with a groundbreaking ceremony.
The $8 million Sarah Dooley Center for Autism on Brook Road will create an environment specifically devoted to promoting best practices in autism education, therapy and research.
The facility will serve 96 people at a time from age 5 to 22 and includes a sensory library and observation areas for parents and researchers.
Construction is expected to be complete before the 2020-21 school year.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.