1 injured in 4-vehicle crash that caused SUV to overturn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A four-vehicle crash caused an SUV to overturn Wednesday afternoon on I-195.
Virginia State Police said the crash happened on I-95 north at mile marker 2.1 when a 2006 Mazda sedan traveling northbound hydroplaned, hit a vehicle in the center lane, then hit the jersey wall and hit two more vehicles.
A 2015 Toyota SUV overturned. The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Everyone involved was wearing seat belts.
The driver who hydroplaned was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.