1 injured in shooting on Moss Side Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a shooting on Moss Side Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday.
Richmond police were called to the 2800 block of Moss Side Avenue just after 3 p.m. for a reported shooting and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
