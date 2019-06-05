1 injured in shooting on Moss Side Avenue

1 injured in shooting on Moss Side Avenue
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 5, 2019 at 6:31 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 6:31 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a shooting on Moss Side Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday.

Richmond police were called to the 2800 block of Moss Side Avenue just after 3 p.m. for a reported shooting and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.