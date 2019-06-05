Gift card scam cons Stafford woman out of $2,500

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman reported being the victim of a scam after a caller directed her purchase $2,500 in gift cards.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the woman received a call at work from someone claiming to be from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The caller said the woman’s Social Security number had been compromised and that she had been scammed out of $3,000 and told the woman if she hung up an officer would be there within minutes to arrest her.
She was instructed to purchase $2,500 in gift cards and provide the card information to the caller.
The woman told the sheriff’s office she followed the caller’s instructions and later suspected she had been the victim of a scam.
The incident is under investigation.
