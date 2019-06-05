Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for severe storm threat. Heat and Humidity return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a chance for strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening as heat and humidity return.
First Alert Weather Day for WEDNESDAY
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Storms could be strong or severe in the 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. time frame. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning are possible. Tornado threat and flood threat look low. Lows near 60, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Mainly dry with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a scattered rain likely. (Rain Chance: 60%)
