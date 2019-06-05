Construction begins on 10-mile extension of I-95 express lanes

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Construction has begun on a 10-mile extension of the Interstate 95 express lanes between Washington D.C. and Fredericksburg.
The project, known as “Fred Ex,” will extend the tolled express lanes between Route 610 and Route 17.
“Sustaining economic prosperity in our Commonwealth will require a safe, reliable, and modern transportation network that can connect Virginians to opportunity and support positive growth,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Not only will this project reduce congestion and provide important corridor improvements, but as a result of this joint commitment from our public and private sector partners, this project is also estimated to create 9,100 jobs and generate $1.1 billion in economic activity for this fast-growing region.”
The project is estimated to cost $565 million, which will be financed by Transurban without public subsidy.
The project will also add two new reversible express lanes along the median, which will be available to HOV 3+ and transit riders at no charge.
“The first district of Virginia is home to some of the most unique transportation challenges in the country, including one of the worst traffic hotspots in the nation—the I-95 corridor,” said U.S. Congressman Rob Wittman. “Utilizing the express lanes’ public-private-partnership model will improve the quality of life for first district residents, provide new opportunities for small businesses to grow and expand, and help attract new businesses to the area.”
The new lanes are expected to open in late 2022.
