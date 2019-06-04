VCU, GRTC team up to provide transportation to students, employees

“VCU’s partnership with GRTC reflects our shared commitment to the Richmond community as a whole,” Meredith Weiss, Ph.D., VCU vice president for administration, said in a release. “Consistent and reliable transit contributes to a healthy and active community by improving accessibility, connectivity and mobility — goals of our ONE VCU Master Plan. We look forward to more innovative collaborations with the city of Richmond and other community partners as we implement our new master plan.”