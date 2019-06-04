Study: Virginia ranked in top 10 states with most ‘catfished’ victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for love online in Virginia - you better be careful!
According to a study done by SocialCatfish.com using FBI data, Virginia ranked No. 7 in the country for the most ‘catfished’ victims.
Catfishing is a term used for someone using a fake identity online to scam victims for money, romance or physical harm. Sometimes these relationships can last months or even years.
Virginia had a total of 480 victims in 2018, according to data.
Top 10 states for catfishing victims:
- California - 2,105
- Texas - 1,238
- Florida - 1,191
- New York - 782
- Pennsylvania - 577
- Washington - 493
- Virginia - 480
- Illinois - 463
- Michigan - 461
- North Carolina - 432
States with the least catfished victims
- Vermont - 25
- South Dakota - 31
- Wyoming - 33
- North Dakota - 35
- D.C. - 36
- Montana - 42
- Delaware - 48
- Rhode Island - 51
- Hawaii - 59
- New Hampshire - 68
There are signs to look out for if you are being catfished.
- If they ask for money
- If they can’t meet in person
- If they are stationed overseas
- If they can’t video chat
- If they seem to good to be true
