Study: Virginia ranked in top 10 states with most ‘catfished’ victims
Virginia ranked in the top 10 states with the most catfished victims. (Source: Pexels)
June 4, 2019 at 6:07 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 6:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for love online in Virginia - you better be careful!

According to a study done by SocialCatfish.com using FBI data, Virginia ranked No. 7 in the country for the most ‘catfished’ victims.

Catfishing is a term used for someone using a fake identity online to scam victims for money, romance or physical harm. Sometimes these relationships can last months or even years.

Virginia had a total of 480 victims in 2018, according to data.

Top 10 states for catfishing victims:

  • California - 2,105
  • Texas - 1,238
  • Florida - 1,191
  • New York - 782
  • Pennsylvania - 577
  • Washington - 493
  • Virginia - 480
  • Illinois - 463
  • Michigan - 461
  • North Carolina - 432

States with the least catfished victims

  • Vermont - 25
  • South Dakota - 31
  • Wyoming - 33
  • North Dakota - 35
  • D.C. - 36
  • Montana - 42
  • Delaware - 48
  • Rhode Island - 51
  • Hawaii - 59
  • New Hampshire - 68

There are signs to look out for if you are being catfished.

  • If they ask for money
  • If they can’t meet in person
  • If they are stationed overseas
  • If they can’t video chat
  • If they seem to good to be true

For more information on the full study, click here.

