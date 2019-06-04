Stafford woman charged with DUI after chase, striking deputy’s vehicle

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was charged with DUI and assaulting a law enforcement officer following a chase in Stafford County.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded to a complaint of a drunk driver at 6:19 p.m. June 3 after a driver was seen crossing a median on Worth Avenue.
The deputy found the suspect vehicle with a flat tire in the parking lot of IHOP. The driver refused requests to roll down her window and exit the vehicle. She then drove in reverse across Worth Avenue toward Home Depot. The deputy pulled alongside the vehicle to prevent it from leaving the parking lot and the vehicle hit the deputy’s vehicle and came to a stop.
Andrea Grimes, 41, of Stafford, was arrested and transported to the hospital where she flailed and grabbed a nurse and the deputy.
Grimes was charged with vandalism, assault on a law enforcement officer, assault and battery, felony eluding, DUI, DUI refusal, obstruction of justice, drinking while driving, driving with a suspended license, abusive language and expired registration.
Grimes was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
