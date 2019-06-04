News to know for June 4: Va. Beach victim remembered; graduation season; pleasant temps

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan community continues to mourn Christopher Rapp, who was killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting.
Rapp and his wife, Bessie, called Powhatan home for more than a decade. Rapp worked as director of the county’s public works department beginning in 2007. Before that, he worked as an engineer for Henrico County.
Rapp took a job with the city of Virginia Beach just 11 months ago.
Area high school graduation ceremonies have started at the Stuart C. Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University.
VCU police are anticipating heavy traffic in the area, as 25 high schools from Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties, along with St. Gertrude High School and ECPI University, are hosting ceremonies through and June 15. Police are anticipating between 400 and 7,000 attendees at each event.
Four people, including a juvenile, reported being inappropriately touched in the Fan and Museum districts.
Richmond police are investigating the incidents that all occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 30. Two of the incidents were just three minutes apart.
