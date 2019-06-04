Soldier from Henrico drowns in swimming accident in Hawaii

KAILUA, HI (WWBT) - An Army soldier from Highland Springs died after he went missing while swimming off the coast of Oahu, HI, Friday evening.
The U.S. Army confirmed Tuesday Pvt. Saije Daniel, 21, drowned in an off-duty swimming accident. Daniel was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.
“In the Army, we consider our greatest asset to be our people. Our soldiers are what make our Army strong,” Lt. Col. Scott C. Sinclair, 3-7 Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, said. “The loss of a soldier is felt deeply in our Army and in our country. With the passing of Private Saije Daniel, we lost not only a teammate but a valued member of the 25th Infantry Division.”
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, someone passing through the area discovered Daniel’s body washed up on shore Sunday at 5:25 a.m. and called 911.
Officials said Daniel went missing off Kalama Beach Park in Kailua on Friday. Search efforts continued Saturday but were delayed due to a shark sighting.
Rescue crews initially responded to the area about 5:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a swimmer in distress.
The swimmer was part of a group of three people swimming about 40 yards offshore before requiring assistance. Two females were rescued, including a 19-year-old who was transported to a hospital. The second female did not require medical attention.
Daniel entered military service Aug. 28, 2018, as a field artilleryman. He had been at his post since Feb. 20.
Henrico County Public Schools spokesman Andy Jenks confirmed Tuesday that Daniel graduated from Highland Springs High School in 2016.
“School counselors were made aware over the weekend and have been available this week for any teacher, staff member or student who may have needed someone to talk to,” Jenks said.
NBC12 interviewed Daniel at the ASSIST football combine in 2015 where he talked about the opportunity to participate in the program.
“The chances for colleges to get to know your name and skill set,” Daniel said. “Everything about you - gotta get known.”
Messages to Daniel’s family were not immediately returned.
Daniel’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal Ribbon.
