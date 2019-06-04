Gun control debate reignites after VA Beach mass shooting

But gun rights advocates with the Virginia Citizens Defense League say the laws won’t work to truly curb violence. For example, VCDL President Philip Van Cleave says most criminals get guns illegally on the street, so a universal background check wouldn't help keep weapons away from people who shouldn’t have them. Van Cleave points out that the Virginia Beach shooter had no felony record and is believed to have legally purchased his two .45-caliber pistols, according to authorities.