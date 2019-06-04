Gov. Northam expected to call for stricter gun laws

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four days after a gunman opened fire and killed 12 people at a Virginia Beach government building, Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday is holding a press conference where is expected to call for tougher gun laws.
The Washington Post reports that Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark R. Herring expressed frustration over the weekend that Republicans who control the General Assembly have repeatedly stifled efforts to consider any form of gun control.
The Post says that Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr., R-James City, was open to discussion gun controls and that “there ought to be a meaningful discussion legislatively.”
Northam’s press conference is at 10 a.m.
