Gov. Northam expected to call for stricter gun laws
Lisa Dunaway, center, of Virginia Beach, Va., holds hands with gatherers during a vigil in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Source: Patrick Semansky)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 4, 2019 at 9:08 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 9:08 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four days after a gunman opened fire and killed 12 people at a Virginia Beach government building, Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday is holding a press conference where is expected to call for tougher gun laws.

The Washington Post reports that Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark R. Herring expressed frustration over the weekend that Republicans who control the General Assembly have repeatedly stifled efforts to consider any form of gun control.

The Post says that Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr., R-James City, was open to discussion gun controls and that “there ought to be a meaningful discussion legislatively.”

Northam’s press conference is at 10 a.m.

