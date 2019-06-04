Glitch causes errant tax penalty charges for Hopewell residents

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A software glitch has caused Hopewell residents to appear to be delinquent on their real estate taxes when they aren’t.
A statement from Hopewell Treasurer Joan Gosier said the city is working with the software vendor to ensure people who are not delinquent are not charged.
“Taxpayers are to pay only the current amount shown for either the first half or if one prefers to pay in full the mount less the delinquent amount on the bill,” Gosier’s statement said.
Gosier said the city is working to “minimize confusion” ahead of the June 15 tax deadline.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.