Fredericksburg man charged in four sexual assaults

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested in connection with several reported sexual assaults in Fredericksburg.
An initial report from Dec. 18, 2018, started an investigation into Larry Owens, 58, of Fredericksburg, after a victim reported being taken advantage of by Owens.
During the investigation, which lasted five months, Fredericksburg police became aware of additional victims involving Owens as the suspect.
Police searched Owens’ home Jan. 7 and he was indicted May 29. Owens turned himself in to police June 3.
Owens was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one charge of forcible sodomy and one charge of possession of a schedule IV drug. He is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The charges steam from four separate incidents.
Fredericksburg police say there may be additional victims. Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to call police at (540) 373-3122.
