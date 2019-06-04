Forecast: Perfect weather Tuesday, then a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A perfect weather day on Tuesday but shower and thunderstorm chances return on Wednesday and stick around through the weekend.
TUESDAY: Sunny with low humidity. A Great outdoor day. Lows in the low 50s and upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow (WEDNESDAY)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. A few strong storms are possible in the afternoon. Although the rain chance isn’t huge (40%), Scattered showers and storms could be strong or severe in the 4pm to 10pm time frame. Lows near 60, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
