Fallen firefighters remembered for their sacrifice

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While a bell tolled, the names of fallen firefighters and EMS workers were read aloud Tuesday morning.
Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter spoke on the sacrifice and risk first responders take every day, not just at fires, but at other kinds of dangerous incidents like mass shootings such as the one in Virginia Beach or on the highway during vehicle accidents.
“These are real people trying to help other people," Carter said. "In many cases, they were gravely injured or lost their lives just doing their job.”
June is Move Over Month and retired Battalion Chief Bob Clark, the father of fallen Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark, encouraged the effort for stronger move over laws.
Brad Clark was killed after a tractor-trailer his fire truck as he was responding to an accident along I-295 during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
