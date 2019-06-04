Chesterfield Filipino cultural group holds memorial service for Virginia Beach shooting victim

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - In Chesterfield, loved ones gathered for a memorial service for one of the Virginia Beach victims who lived in Powhatan.
They took part in a Filipino tradition that honors loved ones who pass away. Christopher Rapp was a part of the Filipino cultural group, along with his wife. For nine days, it’s part of the cultural tradition to pray for the one they’re mourning. The prayers are proof Rapp made a huge impact on those he came across.
"We light a path for Chris to walk or to tread to reach the path to Jesus Christ,” said Aly Ylarde of Kultura Filipino.
As they pray together, they reflect on the life of Christopher Rapp, one of the 12 Virginia Beach shooting victims.
"Sitting with him in church on Sundays. Both our wives are in the choir, Filipino choir, so Chris and I would always sit beside each other,” Steve Jayne recalls.
They formed a special bond.
"A l lot of times the Filipino group, they’re talking Tagalog. That’s their language, so we’re the only two guys, well three or four of us, just speaking English so we’ll just congregate right there,” he said with a chuckle.
"Chris loves Filipino food…He would just pick and taste it and say, ‘oh yes, this is good. This is good’,” Albert Magpoc said.
They describe a man who was mild-mannered, kind, and in love with music.
"We were just over his house for the holidays. Chris was downstairs and everyone was playing music instruments, and there was Chris with his bagpipe, just playing up a storm,” Jayne said.
They say he was excited to begin a new job in Virginia Beach.
"He was born in Virginia Beach. His parents are there,” Magpoc said.
He wasn’t there a year before one of his own colleagues took his life.
"It was so devastating to hear that he won’t be coming back,” Ylarde said.
It’s why they’re focusing on the good times that made Chris part of the family.
"If you’d walk over and start talking to him, you’d have one of the most interesting conversations you’ve ever had. That’s what Chris was like. That’s what he’s like,” Jayne added.
The group is now working to be a support system to Rapp’s wife. They say she’s understandably emotional right now, but they’ll be by her side because that’s what friends are for.
