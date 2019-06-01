Body of missing swimmer found off Kailua identified as Schofield soldier

KAILUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of a missing swimmer found off Kailua Bay early Sunday was identified a Schofield Barracks soldier, authorities confirmed.
His name is being withheld due to next-of-kin notification, but military officials said the 21-year-old was a member of the 25th Infantry Division.
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, someone passing through the area discovered the body that washed up on shore at 5:25 a.m. and called 911. HFD units arrived shortly after to investigate.
The swimmer went missing off Kalama Beach Park in Kailua on Friday evening.
The search efforts on Saturday were delayed after rescuers spotted at least one shark in the water near the search area. Divers were immediately taken out of the water, but the aerial search continued.
Signs warning of a shark sighting were posted at the beach.
Honolulu Fire Department officials say divers resumed underwater searches Saturday afternoon.
Rescue crews initially responded to the area near Dune Circle at about 5:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a swimmer in distress.
The swimmer was part of a group of three people swimming about 40 yards offshore before requiring assistance.
Two females were rescued, including a 19-year-old who was transported to a hospital. The second female did not require medical attention.
