Blues defeat Bruins 4-2 in game 4 to even the series

(KFVS) - The St. Louis Blues played host to the Boston Bruins for game four of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Blues Center Ryan O’Reilly score the game’s first goal 41 seconds into the first period.
Bruins Charlie Coyle tied it up 1-1 around the 13 minute mark.
Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko gave the blues the lead 2-1 with less than 5 mins left to play in the first period.
Bruins defender Brandon Carlo tied it again in the second period during a blues power play.
Ryan O’Reilly scored his second goal in the game to give the blues the lead again. 3-2 St. Louis.
Blues Center Brayden Schenn added to the blues lead with another goal in the third period. 4-2 Blues.
Blues win game four 4-2 to even the series two games a piece and will head back to Boston for game 5 on Thursday, June 6.
