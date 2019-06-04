Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration Committee holds poster competition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration Committee is hosting a poster competition to help design and promote the celebration.
All artists must be at least 14 years of age and minors must have written parental or legal guardian consent to be eligible to receive any prizes.
While you design your masterpiece, the poster must include the following:
- The name of the day (Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration) and/or our Arthur Ashe Boulevard Logo (AABLVD)
- The following tagline, in full or in part: Live purposely. Live Generously. Live Intentionally.
- The date: June 22, 2019
- A small credit line with the artist’s name is allowed as well as all community sponsors.
The winner will receive $500.
Poster submissions must be made by June 14 at 11:59 p.m.
For additional information, submission guidelines and details, click here.
