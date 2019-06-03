4 victims, including juvenile, report being touched inappropriately

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people, including a juvenile, reported being inappropriately touched in the Fan and Museum Districts.
Richmond police are investigating the incidents that all occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 30. Two of the incidents were just three minutes apart.
Police said the victims reported an unknown male approaching, inappropriately touching them and fleeing on foot. None of the victims were injured and, based on witness descriptions, believe the same person is behind all four incidents.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with a dark tan and short black hair with a medium build, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and 35 to 40 years old.
The incidents occurred at 3:35 p.m. in the 900 block of Tilden Street, 3:38 p.m. in the 3100 block of Monument Avenue, 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Roseneath Road and 7:26 p.m. 2700 block of Grove Avenue.
All four of the victims were female and the Tilden Street victim is a juvenile.
