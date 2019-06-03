2 suspects wanted in thefts from vehicles

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for two suspects in a series of thefts from vehicles.
Police were called to Cascade Creek early June 2 for reported thefts and found several vehicles had been entered and items stolen.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect in the 5900 block of Knightwood Place.
The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and Nike shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue sweat pants with white stripes and gloves. The suspects were seen leaving the area in a red car that was driven by a white female with long hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.