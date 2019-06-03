News to know for June 3: Honoring Va. Beach victims; much cooler; podcast dives into Va. history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some schools in Central Virginia will be joining Virginia Beach schools on Monday in wearing blue to honor and remember those who died in Friday’s shooting.
Henrico County Public Schools said wearing blue was a “meaningful gesture of togetherness.”
The congregants at Unity of Bon Air joined hands Sunday, exemplifying the true meaning of togetherness as they grieve for Virginia Beach.
After the 11 a.m. service, the Rev. Laura Bennett led a vigil and kicked off a novena, nine days of prayer, in memory of the shooting victims.
On Monday, the church will be mailing out hand-written notes to Virginia Beach; messages like “You are courageous” and “Stay strong” to give just a small token of comfort to the suffering city.
This week is starting off much cooler and less humid. Be sure to grab the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for an updated hour-by-hour forecast.
The first episode of NBC12′s podcast highlighting Virginia’s rich history, one week at a time, is now available!
In Episode 1, we introduce you to the Paul Revere of the South, one of Ulysses S. Grant’s biggest failures on the battlefield and why we learned more about death than liberty from Patrick Henry.
We also catch up with a little boy who survived a lightning strike, and we examine why the 75th anniversary of D-Day means more to one Virginia community than most.
Thirteen sisters from “Our Lady of the Angels Monastery” in Crozet are making cheese sent from heaven.
For the past 30 years, sisters from Our Lady of the Angels Monastery have been making Gouda cheese.
“We put a lot of love and prayer into our cheese,” said Sister Barbara.
Officials say a 17-year-old girl bitten by a shark off the North Carolina coast is recovering and in good condition.
She sustained deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic and hand areas, according to officials.
Chick-fil-A’s seasonal Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is available for free at Richmond-area locations.
Chick-fil-A customers who create or log into their Chick-fil-A One account between June 1 and June 29 can get the sandwich free.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.