Man wanted in hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot

Man wanted in hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot
Chesterfield police are looking for a man suspected of a hit-and-run at Walmart in Colonial Heights.
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 3, 2019 at 12:39 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 12:39 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A man is wanted for hit-and-run after police say he backed into a parked vehicle and left the scene.

Police said the incident occurred at Walmart in Colonial Heights on May 7. The suspect’s vehicle, described as a gray Nissan Maxima, backed into a parked vehicle and damaged the right rear fender.

The suspect parked in another parking spot and left the area without providing contact information.

Images of the incident, including the suspect, were captured by surveillance camera. He is described as a black male 25 to 35 years old wearing dark blue pants, a white shirt and a ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Chesterfield police are looking for a man suspected of a hit-and-run at Walmart in Colonial Heights.
Chesterfield police are looking for a man suspected of a hit-and-run at Walmart in Colonial Heights.
Chesterfield police are looking for the driver of this vehicle following a hit-and-run.
Chesterfield police are looking for the driver of this vehicle following a hit-and-run. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.