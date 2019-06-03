Man wanted in hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A man is wanted for hit-and-run after police say he backed into a parked vehicle and left the scene.
Police said the incident occurred at Walmart in Colonial Heights on May 7. The suspect’s vehicle, described as a gray Nissan Maxima, backed into a parked vehicle and damaged the right rear fender.
The suspect parked in another parking spot and left the area without providing contact information.
Images of the incident, including the suspect, were captured by surveillance camera. He is described as a black male 25 to 35 years old wearing dark blue pants, a white shirt and a ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
