Man arrested after fighting with woman, assaulting deputies in jail parking lot

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested after fighting with a woman and assaulting two deputies in the parking lot of the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Deputies were called on Saturday, June 1 around 7:35 p.m. for the report of a man and woman fighting in the jail parking lot.
When they arrived, Zachary Bartley, 34, of Spotsylvania, exited the drivers seat of a vehicle and “immediately became combative.”
More units came to help and Bartley was placed in handcuffs, but continued to yell at the woman and deputies. “The uncooperative behavior continued and he began using obscene and threatening language,” a press release said.
Bartley then dropped to the ground and started rolling around and kicking two of the deputies. When they tried to get Bartley into the car, he continued to resist, officials said.
Once inside the jail, Bartley’s “combative behavior continued and he attempted to bite a first sergeant.” The sergeant and a deputy both received minor injuries from the incident.
Bartley is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He is charged with eight counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.
