'A loving individual’: Powhatan community remembers Christopher Rapp

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan community continues to mourn Christopher Rapp, who was killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting.
Rapp and his wife, Bessie, called Powhatan ‘home’ for more than a decade. Rapp worked as director of the county’s public works department beginning in 2007. Before that, he also worked as an engineer for Henrico County.
Rapp took a job with the city of Virginia Beach just 11 months ago. It would be his last.
Aside from being highly respected in the community, Rapp is perhaps best known for his personable and musical nature.
"We used to see him with his kilt," said Marie Henson, a Powhatan resident who’s known Rapp for years.
Rapp played the bagpipes, often at community events and at funerals for those he knew. He was also a member of the band Tidewater Pipes and Drums, based in the Virginia Beach area.
"A loving individual,” added Frank Henson, Marie’s husband.
Friends and neighbors remember Rapp for his kind and soft spoken nature.
“Reserved, but he was always ready to talk to you,” said Frank Henson.
“My heart hurts because this was a very close-knit community, and we all are kind of a big family here,” said resident Autumn Costello. “He’s one of our own.”
Rapp and his wife Bessie were also members of the Chesterfield-based group Kultura Filipino. The organization is holding a prayer vigil at a Chesterfield church Monday evening, in honor of Rapp.
"Just a great guy to get to know,” continued Frank Henson.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.