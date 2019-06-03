How to find deals at amusement parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The key with traveling to places like Disney or Universal is to go to those parks on “off peak” times. Meaning, don’t go on big holidays like the Fourth of July.
Try to stay away from weekends and only plan your time at the parks for during the week - say a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
If you have that sort of flexibility with your schedule, Anna Jackson, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, says you could really save a lot of money.
“You could save about $45 per person. So, for a family of four that’s up to $200. Similar with Universal Studios. If you can travel during an off peak time you could save about $30 per ticket," said Jackson.
She says you can also shop around for discounted tickets.
There are sites to find deals - just makes sure it’s reputable. NerdWallet recommends Under Cover Tourist and aRestravel.
She also says to take into account there may be a service fee that’s applied to any tickets you get on these sites. And if your credit card has travel rewards, a Disney trip is a great time to finally cash in those points or travel rewards.
