Green out, brown in: Goochland to replace private road signs

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - All private road signs in Goochland County are about to be replaced.
For six months, the county’s General Services Department has been creating new signs and they will begin being replaced this month.
The new signs have white lettering on a brown background, a change from the existing signs that have a green background. The county said the reason for the color change was brown signs were more cost-effective.
Signs on public roads will stay green with white lettering.
Nearly 800 signs will be replaced, and the project may take up to two years to complete. Installation will begin in the western part of the county and proceed eastward until installation is complete.
Officials said the new signs are expected to help reduce response time for emergency personnel.
The county is also asking residents to post addresses prominently at the end of driveways and on homes to help in the case of an emergency.
