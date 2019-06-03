68 graduate from Tyler CC before completing high school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Sixty-eight students graduated from John Tyler Community College this year before obtaining high school diplomas.
Seventeen of the students make up the first class from the Early College Academy in Hopewell earning an associate’s of science degree.
Students earned career studies certificates from the Concurrent High School Program in childcare, electricity, precision machining, welding and heating and air conditioning.
Members of the class are as follows:
- Kameron Adams - CSC, Welding
- Wilbert Allen - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Damien Brown - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Daniel Correa - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Ian Dunlow - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Ricky Garretson, Jr. - CSC, Welding
- Clarke Gough - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Philip Gough - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Ke'Anna Jones - CSC, Early Childhood
- Lance Shelton - CSC, Welding
- Cory Wilkerson - CSC, Welding
- Carson Yogi - CSC, Welding
- Nathaniel Beebe - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Jacob Benzinger - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Devin Collins - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Clinton Eads, II - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Zachory Fredmonsky - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Samuel Haskins - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Brandon Henry - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Matthew Iverson - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Gabriel Sturdevant - CSC, Welding
- Thomas Walters - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Xavier Bodnarik - CSC, Welding
- Timothy Harville - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Michael Pfister, Jr. - CSC, Electricity
- Troy Wagstaff - CSC, Electricity
- Judd Blake - AS, General Studies
- Ezekiel Cave - AS, General Studies
- Mackenzie Cruey – AS, General Studies
- Mariah Culpepper - AS, General Studies
- Evan Cunningham - AS, General Studies
- Brandon Daugherty - CSC, Welding
- Eiizjarae Dillon - AS, General Studies
- Autumn Durante - AS, General Studies
- Alyssa Godwin - AS, General Studies
- Dylan Hicks - CSC, Welding
- Ricky Jones - AS, General Studies
- Zyreon Jones-Walker - AS, General Studies
- Shekinah Mason - AS, General Studies
- Alivia Pearson - AS, General Studies
- Trey Powers - CSC, Heating and Air Conditioning
- Chaelin Richardson - AS, General Studies
- Arianna Rivera - AS, General Studies
- Camille Tucker - AS, General Studies
- Abigail Volk - AS, General Studies
- Kyah Yeager - AS, General Studies
- Adavias Gregory - CSC, Welding
- Jasmine Taylor - CSC, Early Childhood
- Thomastina Wilbur - CSC, Early Childhood
- Carly Kernstine - AS, General Studies - Science Specialization
- Brandon Alonzo - CSC, Electricity
- Colton Bryant - CSC, Electricity
- Amayah Carter-Salisbury - CSC, Early Childhood
- Sheyanne Elsen - CSC, Early Childhood
- Kendall Hill - CSC, Electricity
- Zachary Humphrey - CSC, Basic Precision Machining Technology
- Raymond Keyser - CSC, Electricity
- Emma Knisely - CSC, Early Childhood
- Logan Moneymaker - CSC, Electricity
- Cameron Patteson - CSC, Electricity
- Andrew Rhodes - CSC, Electricity
- Dylan Rose - CSC, Electricity
- Karter Tripp - CSC, Electricity
- TaMera Wilson - CSC, Early Childhood
- Zaria Hardy - AS, General Studies
- Montell Bates - CSC, Heating and Air Conditioning
- James Ellis - CSC, Electricity
- Rodney Ellis - CSC, Electricity
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.