Forecast: A refreshing break from heat and humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A break from heat and humidity for two days to start the week.
MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with low humidity. Lows in the low 50s and upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. There’s a chance for severe thunderstorms, but there’s too much uncertainty to have much confidence in the threat right now. Lows near 60, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
