Driver’s licenses suspended for unpaid court fees to be reinstated July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians with a suspended driver’s license for not paying court fines will get a letter informing them how to have their license reinstated.
Beginning July 1, courts will no longer be able to suspend a driver’s license for unpaid fines and previously suspended licenses for that reason will be reinstated at the same time.
The fee for having a license reinstated will also be waived.
Gov. Ralph Northam added those provisions to the state budget.
Licenses suspended for multiple reasons that include unpaid court costs will not be reinstated until the other conditions are met, and payment of any unpaid court costs will still be required.
More than 500,000 people will receive letters regarding their suspended licenses.
Those with an unexpired license and proof of residency will be reinstated July 1.
